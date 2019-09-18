Jay D. Kegley, age 60, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on June 13, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Jack and Judy (Dyer) Kegley. Jay was the proud owner and operator of JKS Unlimited LLC a family business.
He was avid supporter of the National Rifle Association. Jay enjoyed the outdoors, riding his Harley Davidson, taking care of his vegetable garden and vacationing on the beach, but most important to him was the quality time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Jill (Parnell) Kegley whom he married on October 15, 1983, his children, Whitney (Jake Moylan) Kegley of Milford, Ohio, Jarrod (Laura) Kegley of Newport, Kentucky, and Jordan Bandy of Chillicothe, Ohio, three grandchildren, Liam Kegley, Vivian Kegley-Moylan and Felix Kegley-Moylan, his mother, two sisters, Jill (Fred) Morgan of Waverly and Jenni (Scott) Kohlhepp of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jay was preceded in death by his father.
Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4 p.m. Mr. Roger Marra will be officiating.
Memorial contributions in Jay’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family
