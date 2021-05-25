Nellie J. Cline 96 formerly of Chillicothe went to be with her Lord Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Altercare Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio. She was born April 22, 1925 in Moorhead, Mississippi the daughter of the late Jim and Pearl (Claborn) Hardin. On April 17, 1944 she married Ralph L. Cline who passed from this life April 22, 1999.
Nellie is survived by her daughters Marjorie (Gary) Evans Streetsboro, Ohio and Mildred Duran of Radcliff, Kentucky; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband Nellie was preceded in death by a son Donald R. Cline and two brothers James and Sam Hardin.
Nellie was a 50-year member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly and she enjoyed reading and working puzzles. Nellie was a very sweet lady who was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Graveside services will be 1 pm Thursday in the Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Hospice.
