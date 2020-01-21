Dennis P. Wondal, age 77, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 18.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy J; Daughters Michelle Hill and Melissa (Chris) Unrue, son Dennis P. “Chip” Wondal II, stepdaughters Rhonda (Ladd) Clemmons and Dawn Boyce; Sister, Jackie (Robert) Holmes, half-sister Ruthanne (Richard) Carlton, half-brothers Richard Veale and Michael Wondal; 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 9 great-grandsons, and 8 great-granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Wondal, mother, Mildred Veale, step-father Harley Veale, and step-son Ronald L. Smith.
Dennis will be fondly remembered for his infectious sense of humor, being an avid golfer, and loyal University of Michigan fan. He will also be remembered for his love of dachshunds, including his fur babies Rosie and Rocky. But most of all he will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.