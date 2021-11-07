Robert Blaum

Belleville, IL - Robert Lee (Bobby) Blaum, 49, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Waverly, Ohio passed 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Bobby was born May 27, 1972 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Larry Malcolm Blaum and Marjorie Ellen (Sowers) Blaum of Waverly.
Also surviving are a brother Larry David Blaum and wife Michele, niece Lauren Hieneman and husband Randall Jr., great-nephew, Randall Hieneman III, grandfather, Ralph Emerson Sowers Sr., and girlfriend Kimberly Ann Hedges.
Bobby was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edna Louise Sowers and grandparents, Malcolm Conrad Blaum and Ilene (Ross) Blaum.
Bobby was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1990 and obtained Bachelor of Science at Southern Illinois in May 2010. He obtained Masters of Information Management System from Harvard University May 2014.
Bobby was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After completing his active-duty service, Bobby was a civilian contractor for various US Government sub-contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Michael Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly with military honors conducted by the James Dickey American Legion Post #23, Portsmouth, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. by Orient Masonic Lodge #321 F&AM, Waverly, Ohio.
