Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper, 76, of Findlay, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at The Heritage in Findlay.
Born June 11, 1944 in Worthington, OH, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth (Arnett) Dixon. She married Adron Davis on January 1, 1961 and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1998.
Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She and Adron have two children surviving: Jim B. (Mardi) Davis of Temperance, MI and Carol A. (Mark) Shrider of Findlay. She is also survived by a grandson, Brandon Shrider of Bowling Green and three siblings: Jim (Sherry) Dixon, Bob Dixon and Kathy Burton all of Waverly.
She was a homemaker and loved every minute of it. She was a licensed tow motor operator at Carey Plastics in Carey. One of her proudest moments occurred at the plant. She proved the men wrong when, at five feet tall, she jumped in a semi and backed it perfectly into a loading dock. She also made her mother proud by earning her GED 40 years after leaving high school. She was not afraid of anything.
Nancy had a strong faith in God and was a member of Carey First Free Will Baptist in Carey. She enjoyed playing the piano and was an exceptional drawer. She found great peace in both and loved sharing her God given talents with others. She loved flower and plant gardening.
David "Mack" Kemper entered her life and they married on June 24, 2006. She enjoyed 10 plus years with Mack. Nancy helped Mack maintain various properties in Texas and Ashland. She became very good at bush hogging the "back 40". Mack preceded her in death on March 7, 2017.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME in Carey, with Pastor Bill Mahan officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery near Vanlue.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or Carey First Free Will Baptist Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.
