Richard Allen “Smitty” Smith, 72, of St. Rt. 220, Piketon, Ohio passed 5:35 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Smitty was born August 20, 1948 in Jackson County, Ohio, the son of the late James Robert Smith and Katherine Virginia (Johnson) Grow. In November 2001 he was united in marriage to Jonnie (Sparks) Smith who survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Judy, son, Robert Smith, three stepchildren, Terri Rae (Rhoda) Scales, Jason (Rochelle) Fultz and J.J. (Carol) Marx, and seven grandchildren, Travis Ellis, Justin Fultz, Chloe Fultz, MaKenzie Marx, Kaileen Easter, Tarique Lewis and Owen Morehead.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Melinda (Hixon) Smith, daughter, Susan, stepson, Lee Easter and brother, James Smith.
Smitty was a retired Ohio Highway Patrolman.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service Friday.