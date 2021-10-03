Peebles - Russell Jacab O'Diam, 71, of Peebles, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 25, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center Waverly, Ohio. He was born June 11, 1950 to the late Raymond Hilton O'Diam and Mary Irene Emswiller O'Diam. On December 15, 1972 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Ruth O'Diam. Russell and Ruth reside in Pike County Ohio with their daughter Mary Linda O'Diam Holsinger and Jimmy Holsinger her husband who Russell loved like a son. In addition to his wife and daughter, Russell is survived by his brother Roger (Loretta) O'Diam and sister Bonnie Miller, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded in death by two brothers, John O'Diam and Alfred (Midge) O'Diam, one sister Mary Jane (Bill) Howland and brother in-law Larry Miller.
Russell was a hard worker. He retired from Pineview Manor as maintenance supervisor. He had a passion for sawmills like his Dad. He also loved horses and his guns. He loved to trade with his friends. Russell never met a stranger and he loved going to flea markets. He also loved his family dearly. Russell's presence will truly be missed. He may be gone but will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Casey McDaniels officiating. Burial will follow in O'Diam Family Cemetery in Peebles. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Russell O'Diam