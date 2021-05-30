Piketon - H. Jeanette Leslie, 83, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 9:28 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home.
Jeanette was born April 23, 1938 in Elm Grove, Ohio the daughter of the late Vessie Emerson Smith and Thelma Kathleen (Burkitt) Smith. On February 2, 1955 she was united in marriage to Imond Anson Leslie, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Malta Dale Leslie (Charlotte), Diana Lynn Alley (Virgil), and Randall Jay Leslie (Caryl), nine grandchildren, Anson Allen Leslie (Faith), Joni Lynn Alley, Amy Ann Stanley (Mike), Joseph Levi Leslie (C.J.), Jesse James Leslie (Macayla), Taylor Leslie (Kearstin), Alanna Jane Leslie, Molly Bender, and Sarah Bender, eighteen great-grandchildren, Reagan, Wyatt, Jacob, Grant, Scarlet, Imond, Carter, Lane, Trace, Clayton, Colton, Emi, Charlie, Ryken, Ivie, Levi, Kenzlee, and Aleaha, a brother, Walter "Jig" Rodney Smith (Karen), a sister-in-law, Wanda Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Jeanette was a housewife and mother. She attended Peebles Pilgrim Holiness Church
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, Zach Bender and Sarah Leslie, a brother, Kelly Otho Smith, and two sisters, Bernice Christine Ross and Hazel Irene Smith.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bethel Church of Christ in Christian Union, Sunfish Creek Rd, Piketon with Anson Leslie officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly.
