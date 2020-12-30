Loretta M. “Sissy” Knisley, 81, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born April 17, 1939 in Morgantown, Ohio to the late James and Thelma Thompson Stultz. On February 15, 1958 she was united in marriage to David Knisley who survives. Also surviving are her children, John David Knisley and wife Helen of Waverly, Renee Miller and husband Chuck of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Marla Phipps and husband Chris of Reynoldsburg and Andria Perkins and husband Rick of Waverly; grandchildren, Erin (Nolan) Miller, Amy (Michael) Knisley, Michael (Emily) Knisley, Hannah (Cody) Perkins, Ginny Bick, Christy Taylor and Gavin Funk; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Greta Peters. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her twin children, Kevin and Karen Knisley; a grandson, Adam Miller; and the grandparents who raised her, Johnny and Murl Thompson.
Sissy loved connecting with friends and neighbors, but her most cherished time was spent with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastors Chuck Elliott and Mick Whitt officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to the current state mandate masks will be required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morgantown C.C.C.U, c/o Todd Montgomery, 13504 State Rte 124 Piketon, Ohio 45661.