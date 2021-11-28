Piketon - Margie Barch-Elliott, 78, of St. Rt. 124, Piketon, Ohio passed 7:24 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home.
Margie was born May 19, 1943 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edith Lorraine (Reed) Childers. On September 18, 1993, she was united in marriage to Walter Huey Elliott, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Teresa Thompson and husband Steve, son, Rodney Barch and wife Connie, stepson, Shannon Elliott and wife Missy, two stepdaughters, Meka McClay and husband Randy and Lynaya Elliott, two brothers, Bill Childers and wife Kay and Mike Childers and wife, Sandy, nine grandchildren, Jessica Keeton and husband Matt, Chelsey Thompson, Allen Barch, Derick Barch, Jennifer Barch, Jeremy Barch, Leslie Beekman, Allison Shepherd and Wyatt McClay, eight great-grandchildren, Levi Keeton and Emma Keeton, Briar Barch, Hayden Barch, Waylon Barch, Turner Barch, Tanner Beekman and Axl Beekman and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mom and beloved pet, Gidget.
Margie was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service, on Monday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or Adena Cancer Center, 4435 State Route 159, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
