Evelyn Christine (Smith) Moore of Piketon, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 11:00pm at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH.
Evelyn was the first-born child of the late Clayton Oliver & Dora Opal (Ward) Smith, born April 28, 1939 in Elm Grove, Ohio. She was united in marriage to James Harvey Moore on February 1, 1958 in Greenup, Kentucky.
Saved in 1969, she was a devoted Christian and member of the Pleasant Valley Church. She shared her love and faithfulness in many a story, moments, and acts throughout her life. As a homemaker, wife and grandmother, she could be counted on to have multiple treats on the kitchen counter at any time; favorites of her grandchildren were skillet-sized pancakes, grilled cheese and noodles. Many in the community commented on her chicken dumplings and beef noodles hoping she would bring them to any number of reunions or church events. She had a quiet, sweet spirit and showered love on her family and countless others.
Joined in matrimony on February 1, 1958 – they went through this life together, never being apart, and saw fit to leave this life together; James at 6:24pm Friday, December 11 and Evelyn following shortly at 11:00pm, Saturday, December 12.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald Dale Smith. Surviving are children, Danny Moore of Rarden and Kathy and husband Greg Jordan of Piketon; grandchildren Brandon Moore and his mother, Wanda (Moore) Parker, of Waverly, Zackery and Luke Jordan of Piketon. In addition, two brothers survive, Darl (Kitty) Smith of Waverly and Dean (Patrice) Smith of Piketon, along with a host of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Joann (Ronald) Smith-Crabtree, cousin and life-long friend, Gloria Ann Taylor.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, OH. Friends and extended family may call for visitation on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Immediate family, James & Evelyn’s siblings and their children are invited one hour prior to the public viewing, at 3:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Boyer Funeral Home at 12:00pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020; friends and family may call one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. with Bro. Rusty Remington officiating.