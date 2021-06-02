Steven Young

Waverly - Steven Morris Young, 64, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio son of the late Paul Morris Young and Anne Elizabeth Willman Young of Waverly. On November 9, 1984 Steve was united in marriage to Treva Holton Young who survives. In addition to his wife and mother, he was also survived by a son, Steven Paul (Noele) Young of Piketon, Ohio; a sister, Sally (Steve) Foster of Waverly; a brother, Scott (Wanda) Young of Alabama; and a grandson, Jake Young. He was preceded in death by his father, an infant brother, Toby Willman Young, and grandparents, Ada Elmore Young, Bunnard Francis Young, Pauline Jackman Willman and Wilbur William Willman.
Steve was a graduate of Waverly High School and attended The Ohio State University. He worked for the state parks as a water and wastewater treatment operator. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed restoring his 1958 Willy's Jeep.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor David Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Steve's name.
