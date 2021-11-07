Waverly - Rose Mary Pollard, 90, of U.S. #23, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2021 at Pavilion at Piketon.
Rose Mary was born on January 9, 1931 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest Helman Claytor and Gertrude (Shull) Claytor. On February 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to William E. Pollard Sr., who preceded her in death on October 20, 1999.
Surviving are a son, William E. Pollard Jr. and wife Pamela, daughter, Deborah Rosenfield and husband John, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Teresa Diane Pollard, brother, Harold Claytor, and two sisters, Betty Cruse and Norma Jean Lazar.
Rosemary was a member of Hilltop Mission Church of Christ in Christian Union, Chillicothe and a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour on Saturday at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Pavilion at Piketon for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Rose Mary's honor.
www.boyerfuneral.com Rose Mary Pollard