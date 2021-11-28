Waverly - Michelle Ann Lawson, 46, of Carl Penn Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 12:52 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Michelle was born February 25, 1975 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the daughter of Danny Ray Lovett and Laura Ann (Howard) Lovett. On May 28, 1999, she was united in marriage to Chad Lawson, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Ethan Joshua Lawson, daughter, Hailey Marie Lawson, brother, Steven (Lyris) Lovett, special nephew, Myles and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was a home health aide for Bristol Village. Michelle loved art, fashion and visiting the beach. She devoted most of her time to her children.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
www.boyerfuneral.com Michelle Lawson