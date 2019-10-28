Forrest Martin, born January 7, 1956, in Craynor, Ky, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home in Waverly, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Kenis and Dollie Martin of Teaberry, Ky, Forrest was preceded in death by four brothers: Andy, Bill and Bert T. Martin, all of Craynor, Ky, and John Dee Martin of Salyersville, Ky. Two sisters, Pauline Martin of Craynor, Ky, and Delores Timm of Teaberry, Ky.
Left to mourn are two sons, Forrest Jr. and Davy Martin, two daughters, Karen Lynn and Susie. Three brothers, Denver and Carl Martin of Carleton, Michigan, and Leonard Martin of West Liberty, Ky. Two sisters, Helen Conn of Teaberry, Ky, and Opal Ricker of Cridersville, Ohio. Also left behind are a host of nieces, cousins and friends who will greatly miss him.
Forrest was an Army veteran, a retired truck driver and a giving, loving soul. While he may not have been able to physically attend, his church family of New Freedom Church in Piketon, Ohio, held services in his home.
Following Forrest’s wishes, calling hours will not be observed. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements.