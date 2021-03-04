William B. Klinker, 84, of E. Third Street, Waverly, Ohio passed 2:22 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Bill was born December 21, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of late Robert Francis Klinker and Frances Elizabeth (Burling) Klinker. On December 27, 1960 he was united in marriage to Ann Lynn (Brandt) Klinker who survives. Bill and Ann Lynn just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Also surviving are three sons, William F. Klinker of Piketon, Joseph F. Klinker and wife Carolyn of Piketon, and Patrick F. Klinker of Columbus, Ohio, two daughters, Aimee Ashcraft and husband Brian of Dayton, Ohio and Molly Stevens and husband Matt of Mentor, Ohio, nine grandchildren, Andrea Klinker, Ethan Klinker and wife Daisy, Jarrett Klinker, Zach Chandler, Oliver Klinker, Nate Ashcraft, Clare Ashcraft, Jake Stevens and Brandt Stevens, great-granddaughter, Natylee Klinker, and brother, R. Terry Klinker and wife Frances of Waverly.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Klinker, sister, Loretta Willis and an infant brother.
William was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Ohio and a retired Owner Operator of Klinker Lumber & Builders Supply Inc. with more than 50 years of service.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Chillicothe with Fr. Timothy Hayes officiating. The funeral procession will leave Boyer Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. and drive by Klinker Lumber on the way to the church. Burial will follow in St. Margarets Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Mary Catholic Church, 61 South Paint St, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601