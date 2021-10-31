Paul Blair

Waverly - Paul Dwayne Blair, age 86, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 surrounded by his wife and daughters at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Paul was born on August 17, 1935 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Dennis and Emma Myrtle (Webb) Blair. On May 14, 1960, he was united in marriage to Laura Lou (Williams) Blair, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Paula (Peter) Tatera and Nikki (Robert) Benvenuti and three grandchildren, Kaylynn Tatera, Gianna Benvenuti and Nathan Benvenuti, three sisters, Betty June Baxter, Anna Lois (Jerry) Foster, Emma Faye (Elias) Moreno, two brothers, Earl Dean (Irma) Blair and Dennis Michael (Onedia) Blair, and sister-in-law, Sue Blair.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Lee Blair.
Paul served with the US Army during the Korean War. He was retired from the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio and Pike Community Hospital in Waverly, Ohio. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly and the American Legion Post #142. Paul loved spending time with his family, working on classic cars, and meeting his friends at Tim Hortons for coffee. He was an avid runner until the age of 75. Many people of Waverly know him as the "Clint Eastwood" of the neighborhood. He was an old school tough guy. He is loved and will be missed by his family.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
