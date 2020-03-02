Naomi Kemper Hoffman, 84, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Waverly, Ohio. She was born December 21, 1935, in Waverly to the late Arthur C Kemper and Rachel Beekman Kemper. On August 31, 1957, she was united in marriage to Francis “Toot” Hoffman who preceded her in death on January 31, 1997. Surviving are her sister, Betty Clark who provided her daily care over the last 11 years; her brother, Roger Kemper; her feline pet and dear companion, Midge Hoffman and babysat most days for her canine brother Barney; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great niece. She also leaves behind closest of friends, June Knight, Joan Anderson and Tom McFerran. In addition to her parents and husband of 40 years she is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela; brothers, David, Richard and Paul Kemper.
She owned and operated the local Charmette Beauty Salon for over 50 years and worked closely with Rita Arnett and Vicki Adams who were both like sisters to her. She was an avid reader, often consuming three novels a week, and she enjoyed sitting on her back porch admiring her flower bed of daisies.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Dave Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The OSU Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave. Suite 1150, Columbus, Ohio 43210.