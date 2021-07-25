Minnie Scowden

Piketon - Minnie Olive Williams Smith Scowden, 101, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1920 in Pike County, Ohio to the late Benjamin Williams and Lillie Rebecca Mossbarger. On November 7, 1936 she was united in marriage to Woodrow Smith who preceded her in death on April 4, 1974. On October 2, 1982 she was united in marriage to Paul Scowden who also preceded her in death on September 1, 1989. Surviving are a son, Kempton (Joyce) Smith of Piketon; daughters, Wilma Jean Ballis of Piketon, Ruth Ann Montgomery of Chillicothe, Ohio and Robin (Mark) Ramsey of West Chester, Ohio; step-daughters, Nancy (Carlos) Herman of Vandalia, Ohio and Brenda (Wayne) Williams of Piketon; step daughter in law, Judy Scowden; and step son in law James Leyes; numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her sisters, Etta Marie Wycoff, Anna Penn, Alla Burkitt, Glenna Williams, Nellie Lock, and Gladys Preston; brothers, Jesse Williams, Calvin Williams and Delbert Williams; a step-son, Paul Scowden; step-daughters, Elizabeth Music, Wanda Gibbs and Carol Leyes; and son in laws, Floyd Ballis and Don Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Scott Judge officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
