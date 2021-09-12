San Diego - Lee (Lisa) Hay, 54, formerly of Pike County, Ohio, passed May 25th, 2021, at his home in San Diego, California surrounded by his loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Hay was born April 17, 1967 in Ashland, Kentucky, raised by Curtis and Mabel Hay.
He was a 1986 graduate of waverly High School and an attendant of Vern Riffe Joint Vocational School. He was a member of the Piketon Jasper United Methodist Church of Piketon, Ohio. Mr. Hay had an eye for the fast lane with a lifelong passion for cars, mustangs and drag racing. He was a creative person with many artistic pursuits in crafts, poetry and fictional stories.
Mr. Hay was friendly and loving, spending a great deal of his life as a caretaker for his children and father until his death at the age of 82. With warmth and an endless sense of humor, Mr. Hay made lasting friendships wherever he went. While Mr. Hay did not discover himself until later in his life, he was fortunate and brave enough to be able to live his last years as his true self on the sunny beaches of California with his love.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Caldvvell; his daughters and their spouses Starla (Damien Murphy and Brynna Coleman) Hay, Jenna (David) Lavine, Lorrie (Kenny) Massie, and Amy Hay; 6 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
"Some of it's magic, And some of it's tragic, But I had a good life all the way" -Jimmy Buffett Lee Hay