Norsie Mae Gibson, 61 years of Albany, passed away on Wednesday February 17, 2021.
She was born in Chillicothe on May 11, 1959, the daughter of the late Elmer and Biddy (Gilmore) Nichols. Beside her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, David Gibson on September 8, 2016, and two brothers, Arnold and Herschel Nichols.
Norsie is survived by her son, David (Joshua Norman) Nichols of Athens, granddaughters, Natalia and Erica, sisters, Patty Bruster, of Piketon, Rosie (Mavrick) Mosley of Waverly, Melissa (Lester) Jordan of Piketon, Gertrud (Richard) Wireman of Latham and Zula (Chris) Wisecup of Carmel and brother-in-law, Gary Gibson of Lima.
On behalf of Norsie’s wishes, she is to be cremated.
Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
