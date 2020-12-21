D. Tim Rapp, 86, of Lucasville, Ohio passed 10:48 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio.
Tim was born March 10, 1934 in Waverly, Ohio the son of the late Opal (Boydston) Rapp Bostwick. On March 15, 1987, he was united in marriage to Regina (Arthur) Rapp, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Martin Jay Rapp and wife Julie of Columbus, Ohio, five grandchildren, Katie, Molly, Angel, Josh and Jeremy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Norma Jean (Echard) Rapp and Donna (Atha) Rapp, daughter, Robin Christine (Rapp) Fernandez, and grandson, Timothy Bezdek.
Tim was a retired welder for Martin Marietta and a clergyman for 60 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Phil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio with military honors by American Legion Post #142.