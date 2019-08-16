Carol Crissman, 80, of St. Rt. 104, Jasper, Ohio passed 7:36 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Carol was born October 11, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dewey Crissman and Bertha (Grier) Crissman.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (Jim) Gatrell of Waverly, son, Gregg Storms of Waverly, two grandchildren, Jordan (Matt) Jennings and Carsyn Camp, and other family members, Keith Willson, Kathy Zigan, Beth Alexander, Cristi Thompson, Tyler Lambert, Jonathan Thompson, Jenna Lou Thompson, Cameryn Alexander, and Harrison Alexander.
Her parents and three sisters, Helen Emler, Ruthie Friedline and Sallie Willson preceded Carol in death.
Carol was a retired Nuclear Materials Accounting Specialist.
Graveside funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.