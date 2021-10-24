Waverly, Ohio - Garnet Louise Martin, 83, of Thompson Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed peacefully, surrounded by family at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Garnet was born on January 9, 1938 in Scioto County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie Moore and Mary (Ward) Moore. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Earl "Tuck" Martin, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Stephen (Tonya) Martin, daughter, Vickie Martin, three grandchildren, April D. Walker (Lucas), Harrison Martin Hannah Martin, three great grandchildren, Owen, Eli, Miles, two half-sisters, Patsy Adkins and Debbie Depew and a half-brother, Chris Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and, four half-sisters, an infant, Edna Mae Duke, Gertrude McFann and Jean Dyer, four brothers, Charles Moore, Clarence Moore Albert Moore and Junior Moore and two half-sisters, Cathy Sheets and Janice Moore.
Garnet was a 1956 graduate of Western High School and a cook in the district for 30 years. She was a very active member of Bonds Chapel Church, leading song service, teaching Sunday school and helping organize church activities. Garnet loved to sing, especially with Tuck
Garnet was a phenomenal cook. She also loved sitting on her porch swing admiring her flowers, watching QVC, having coffee with friends, and was fiercely devoted to her family.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Bonds Chapel Church, Waverly, with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly and 1 hour prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Bonds Chapel Church 3710 Rainbow Trail Waverly, Ohio 45690.
www.boyerfuneral.com Garnet Martin