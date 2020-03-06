Mary Madaline Snively, 85, of Loys Run Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in The Pavilion at Piketon.

She was born September 15, 1934 in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Edmond Snively and Flora Mae (Brown) Snively.

Surviving are four siblings, Amanda Bernice Skinner, Martin Leon Snively, Clarence Thomas Snively and Gene Edmond Snively all of Piketon, Ohio, and twenty-five nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, James Otto Snively, Georgie Marie Havens, Belvie Elsie Snively, William Dennis Snively, Larry Lee Snively, Kenneth Snively and an infant sister.

She was a cashier and attended of Riverdale CCCU.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Bud Brabson and Chad Lykins, officiating. Burial will follow in Ladd Ridge Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

www.boyerfuneral.com

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
Mar 8
Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1:00PM
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
Mar 8
Cemetery
Sunday, March 8, 2020
12:00AM
Ladd Ridge Cemetery
Camp Creek Road
Lucasville, Ohio 45648
