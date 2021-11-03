James Thomas

Gulf Breeze, FL - James Robert Thomas of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on October 24, 2021. He was Previously from Piketon, Ohio. He lived in Gulf Breeze, Florida for 6 years. He attended West High School, West Texas McLennan Community College, Waco Texas.
James was a Construction Project Manager across the country for over 45 years, dedicating more than 20 of those years to the Uranium Enrichment in Piketon, Ohio. He Joined the Navy in 1959 at the age of 17 and served 6 years.
James graduated from Texas A&M with BS degree in Building Construction as a Magnum Cum Laude honor student. He was active in numerous churches as he traveled throughout the country and served as a deacon of the Piketon Church of Christ of which he was an active member for over 20 years. James lovingly helped his daughter as a logistics organizer for Relay for Life events in Pike County Ohio. He was also a member of Gideon International and supporter of World Vision. James considered his family the priority, and his 6 children and their families his pride and joy; and as time passed this included his 5 wonderful grandsons.
James is Preceded in death by Dr. James H. Thomas, Grand Father, Roy & Zelma Thompson, Grand Parents, Buford Robert Thomas, Father, Doris M. Thomas, Mother, Mareen Thomas, Aunt, Patsy Kasberg, Aunt and Betty Stratten, Aunt
He is Survived by his wife Barbara A. Thomas, Children; Vincent R. Thomas, Son, Spouse; Anita, Heather M. Stepp, Daughter, Spouse; Shawn, Alisha D. Jenkins, Daughter, Spouse; Dave, J. Eric Thomas, Son, Spouse; Katie, Jason S. Thomas, Son and Paul N. Thomas, Son, Spouse; Andrea and Grandchildren; Aidan Stepp, Grandson, Wrigley Newberry, Grandson; Trey Thomas, Grandson; Hunter Thomas, Grandson; and Zane Thomas, Grandson
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 6th at 1pm at 422 Market Street, Piketon, OH 45661
In lieu of flowers, James' family will be accepting donations for Rock Steady in the fight against Parkinson's disease during the memorial service. James Thomas