Robert Farmer

Waverly - Robert "Bobby" Lewis Farmer, 53, of Rose Drive, Waverly, Ohio, went to his heavenly home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence. Bobby was born July 19, 1968, in Chillicothe, OH, the son of the late Robert Asa Farmer and Beulah (Bates) Farmer. On December 6, 1997, he was united in marriage to Beth Anne (Malone) Farmer, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Adam Cordell Farmer, Jacob Carter Farmer, and Joshua Barrett Farmer of Waverly, OH, his mother, Beulah Farmer, his mother-in-law, Barbara Nace, and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, and two brothers and two sisters at infancy.
Bobby worked at Scioto Trails Group Homes and was a proud Ohio University Alum and a 1986 graduate of Waverly High School. Bob was actively involved in his church and in worship music. He most recently attended Chillicothe Baptist Church where he frequently sang and played guitar. In his earlier years he also attended Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church and New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union, both in Waverly, OH. He also was a member of the gospel group Ransomed for many years with his friends Tim & Angie Klinker and Brad and Gary Lambert.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at New Covenant Church CCCU, Waverly with Tim Kline and Joe Messer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, OH.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the church.
