Winter Park - Robert H. Carman Sr., AKA: Bob Carman, 84, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away peacefully August 9, 2021.
Bob was born February 14, 1937, in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Norman Nuel Carman and Ethel Marie (Pendleton) Carman.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Justin Carman and Robert H. Carman Jr., four daughters, Dr. Teresa (Dobrica Peric) Carman, Kelly Kay Marie (Tim) Burns, Sheree JoAnn Clark and Christina G. (Carlos) Leon, eleven grandchildren, Brent, Jared and William Carman, Nicholas and Tyler Burns, Anthony, Adrian and Andrew Clark, Carla, Sebastian Leon and Mya Carman, two sisters, Elanor Joyce (O'Neal) Carman and Barbara (John) Detwiler, former wife, Joan Kay Carman, former daughter-in-law, Jill Christie and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Norman William Carman and first wife, Marieta Martin.
Bob was a graduate of Scioto High School Class 1955, Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a superintendent for heavy highway construction, a real estate broker and a home builder.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made on Bob's behalf to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675.
www.boyerfuneral.com Robert Carman Sr.