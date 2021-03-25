Samuel "Frank" Bennett left this world Feb. 5, 2021 from a massive heart attack. 

Born: Sept. 8, 1935, Crab Orchard, WV.

Surviving: Brother Roger, Maxine (Conrad) Bennet

Chris, Beth (Bennett), Thomas Willhite

Children: 

Marlene Bennett

Mike Bennett

Karen Huffman

Grandchildren: Elliott, Ryan, Michael, Noah Bennett

Chris, Pat, Whitney Huffman

Preceded in death by: 

Patti (Snow) Bennett

His parents: Clifford, Lelia (Cassity) Bennett

Brother: Clifford Jr., Elizabeth (Dye) Bennett

Sister: Gloria (Bennett) Duffy

Niece: Sandy Bennett

Twenty uncles, sixteen aunts, and many cousins.

Frank resided in Waverly 1943-1958, graduated from Waverly High School 1954, attended Henry Ford College, Dearborn, MI, retired General Motors, Fisher Body Div., Middle Management, 35 years seniority. 

Served in Ohio Army National Guard.

Member: Baptist Church, Largo, FL.

A Mason - Shriner.

Resided in Largo, FL. 

Frank was a loving son, brother, father. 

Frank will be missed. 

Memorial will be held at a later date in Waverly, Ohio. 

