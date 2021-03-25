Samuel "Frank" Bennett left this world Feb. 5, 2021 from a massive heart attack.
Born: Sept. 8, 1935, Crab Orchard, WV.
Surviving: Brother Roger, Maxine (Conrad) Bennet
Chris, Beth (Bennett), Thomas Willhite
Children:
Marlene Bennett
Mike Bennett
Karen Huffman
Grandchildren: Elliott, Ryan, Michael, Noah Bennett
Chris, Pat, Whitney Huffman
Preceded in death by:
Patti (Snow) Bennett
His parents: Clifford, Lelia (Cassity) Bennett
Brother: Clifford Jr., Elizabeth (Dye) Bennett
Sister: Gloria (Bennett) Duffy
Niece: Sandy Bennett
Twenty uncles, sixteen aunts, and many cousins.
Frank resided in Waverly 1943-1958, graduated from Waverly High School 1954, attended Henry Ford College, Dearborn, MI, retired General Motors, Fisher Body Div., Middle Management, 35 years seniority.
Served in Ohio Army National Guard.
Member: Baptist Church, Largo, FL.
A Mason - Shriner.
Resided in Largo, FL.
Frank was a loving son, brother, father.
Frank will be missed.
Memorial will be held at a later date in Waverly, Ohio.