Dalton Gene Swords, 16, of Hay Hollow Road, Chillicothe, died 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 26, 2003, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Eric Gene Swords and Sherry Lynn (Billings) Swords of Chillicothe.
Also surviving are two brothers, Levi Swords and Shane Swords, paternal grandparents, Al and Connie Swords of West Portsmouth, maternal grandmother, Brendee Billings and Mike Dowler of Washington Court House, maternal grandfather, Jim Billings and Gretchen Allen of Waverly, maternal great-grandmother, Thelma Burton of Waverly, two uncles, Eric and Mary Billings of Waverly and Al Swords, Jr., of Chillicothe, and two aunts, Mary Swords of Florida and Janice Gibson and Chris of West Portsmouth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.