Bainbridge - Henry "Jr." Eiring III 86, formerly of Bainbridge went home to be with the Lord 12:35 am Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born May 7, 1935 in Ross County the son of the late Henry and Florence (Morris) Eiring. On October 28, 1958 he married the former Sharon E. Viar who passed from this life May 22, 2001.
He is survived by three children, Barbara (Mark) Hopkins, Kathy (Dale) Williams and Michael (Dianna) Eiring; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and one on the way; a sister Betty Husted; his dog Annie and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Jr. was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. (Walley) Benner; infant son John Henry; 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and a brother.
Jr was a jack of all trades, and he was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed making knives.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Following the service Jr will be laid to rest beside his wife Sharon in the Bainbridge Cemetery with military honors by the Ross County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Jr.'s family from 12 pm until the time of service.
Those who wish to sign Jr.'s online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com Henry "Jr." Eiring III