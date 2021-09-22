Piketon - "Jerry Lee" Bowman, 81, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born October 5, 1939 in Coal Grove, Ohio to the late Alva and Margaret (Aurther) Bowman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Mitchell Bowman, his second wife, Edith Brown Bowman, his son, Bruce Bowman, two brothers, Thomas and Richard Bowman and three sisters, Edna Snell, Linda Rosenbalm and Avanelle Bowman and son-in-law, Ricky Akers.
Jerry Lee is survived by his children, Jerry Bowman, Jr. of Waverly, Ohio, Robert Bowman and wife Chellie of Jasper, Ohio, Marie Akers of Ironton, Ohio, Anita Colvin and husband Bill of Ashville, Ohio, Jeff Sheets and wife Michelle of Waverly, Ohio, Linda Courts of Texas, Diane Wilson of Augusta, Georgia and David Sheets of Groveland, Florida; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren; a brother, Phillip Bowman of South Point, Ohio and two sisters, Bonnie Hill of Urbana, Ohio and Betty Bartrum of Ironton, Ohio.
Jerry Lee was a retired Correctional Officer at SOCF in Lucasville, Ohio and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon. He enjoyed watching the Ironton Fighting Tigers football team, the Ohio State Buckeye football team and sitting on his front porch.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Jerry Lee Bowman