Roger Dale Ross II 49, of Branchland, WV suddenly passed away Wednesday June 2, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father Roger Dale Ross I; brother, Aaron Daniel Ross; grandparents Roy and Mazel Adkins Ross, and Mary and Carl Bowles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Sonya Carol Ross and three children, Alexis Danielle Ross, Isaac James Ross, and Alicyn Paige Ross; he is also survived by his mother Joanne Ross; sisters, Julie (Chad) Blanton, and Laurie Ross Maloy of Waverly, OH; five nieces and nephews, Nena McComas (Cody) Gue and Ryan McComas of Branchland, and Colton Blanton, Sarah Ross Maloy and Elijah Ross Jeffers of Waverly, OH. Roger also had four special buddies that he loved so much, Cade McComas, Carter McComas, Riya Gue and Zeke Gue.
Roger was an employee of Diversified Oil and Gas in Hamlin. He loved to cook and garden and be around friends and family who loved him dearly. He loved telling stories of fox hunting with his dad, uncles and grandpa. He loved to laugh and joke and his bluegrass music.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday June 7, 2021 at McGhee-Handley funeral home West Hamlin, WV with Jason McComas and Jason Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery Branchland. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home with CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.