Waverly - Emma Kathern Ford, 92 of Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:23 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Emma was born on October 2, 1928 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Mathuews and Cora J. (Rittenhouse) Mathuews. On April 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to Martin Jackson Ford, who preceded her in death September 1, 2005.
Surviving are her daughter, Rita J. Ford, daughter-in-law, Kathy Ford, three grandchildren, Jennifer Stephens, Martin W. Ford, and Terry Lee Ford Jr., seven great-grandchildren, Logan Caldwell, Lane Caldwell, Reid Lewis, Allison Ford, Taylor Ford, Shelby Ford and Collin Ford, sister, Violet Lawson and husband Forest, and brother, Charlie Mathuews and wife Lola.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Terry Lee Ford Sr., and twelve brothers and sisters.
Emma was a retired cafeteria cook.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Penniston Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio with Rev. Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow.
