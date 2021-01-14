Ethel L. (Bauer) Noel, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on January 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. with entombment in MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Ethel was born on August 18, 1926, in Waverly, OH to Hobart O. and Gertrude E. (Schaffer) Bauer. She graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, OH, then attended Business School in New Albany, IN. On August 9, 1947, she married the love of her life Harry “Selby” Noel.
She was employed by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and Goodyear Atomic Corp in Pike County, OH, until her husband’s employment called them to transfer to Tallahassee, FL, in 1967.
She was employed in the Personnel Office of the USPS from 1969 until her retirement in 1989. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star for many years as G.R.V.G.L. Matron of Tallahassee 119, OES and also Past Rainbow Girls Mother Advisor to the Grand Lodge in Florida. She loved traveling, golfing, and camping with her husband during their retirement years.
She attended the Mission of the Sea Church at Alligator Point for many years but recently was a member and attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee.
She leaves behind one daughter, Cathy Noel Friend (Larry B. Friend); 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great- grandson.
To leave online condolences go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneralhome.com