Mike Predragovich, age 90, of Waverly, Ohio died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Mount Carmel East hospital in Columbus, Ohio from complications related to COVID-19. He was born August 6, 1930 in Canton, Ohio the son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Trbruscic) Predragovich. Surviving are one daughter Sherry Tuinstra of Circleville, Ohio, three granddaughters Nikki (Richey) Taylor of Ashville, Ohio, Megan (Ryan) Kroflich of Columbus, Ohio and Kelsey Tuinstra of Circleville, Ohio. Also surviving are three great grandsons Cohen, Reid and Beckett Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Pamela Predragovich, former wife Barbara (Bobst) Predragovich and son-in-law Michael Tuinstra. Mike was one of ten children; brothers Steve, Paul, Ivan, Louis, George and Sam Predragovich and sisters Katherine Forester, Eva Berardelli and Anne Crislip. Mike was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 Union. He had worked his entire life in construction and loved being outdoors. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.