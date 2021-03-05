Grace Ann Rider passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was the wife of the late Walter Rider of Beaver, Ohio.
Grace was born May 18, 1941 in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Labourne Colegrove and Mary Elizabeth (Pyle) Colegrove. On February 12, 1959, she was united in marriage to Walter Cleo Rider, who preceded her in death June 2, 2012.
She is survived by her three sons, Wendell (Paula) Rider, Wayne (Hope) Rider and Walter (Bonnie) Rider; five grandchildren, Megan Rider, Zac Renfro, Ashley Robinson, Nathan Rider and Sarah Rider; six great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Hicks, Caden Rider, Madison Rider, Logan Robinson, Evan Rider and Elly Rider; and two sisters, Betty (Darwin) Brigner and Mary (Jerry) Colley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Tommy Colegrove and Charles Colegrove.
Grace was a member of New Freedom Community Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Walter Rider officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021.