Dr. James Hansel Butler, 83, esteemed Richmond dentist and professor of dentistry at MCV, died on May 4, 2020, due to complications from dementia.
He spent his final days at home surrounded by his family, and passed peacefully, with his wife, Carol, holding his hand. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on December 7, 1936, to Mary Frances and Hansel Butler. The family soon moved to Waverly, Ohio, where he graduated from high school. His passions while growing up were academics and spending time at Sassafras, the family’s hunting camp near Lake White.
Jim graduated from Denison University in 1958, where he was a member of Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. He then attended The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, graduating in 1962. While at Ohio State he was a member of Psi Omega and later served as National President of the alumni association. Jim met Carol Teegardin while they were both students at Ohio State and they married on July 29, 1961. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps from 1962 to 1974. In 1974, Jim was recruited to come to the Medical College of Virginia Dental School, to head up the newly-formed Division of Occlusion. He later served as the Chairman of the Department of General Dentistry and then in the Department of Periodontics until he retired in 2015.
He was a member of many local, national and international dental societies and organizations including the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists. Jim was a pioneer in the study of Occlusion and authored, co-authored and edited many papers and articles on the subject.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as Superintendent of the Sunday School and President of the Congregation. He will be remembered by many as an avid gardener, who also enjoyed landscaping, keeping both garden and yard in bountiful production and pristine condition. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Teegardin Butler; his loving children, Catherine Cooper (Travis), Matthew Teegardin (Laura) and Sarah Walters (Dewayne); grandchildren, Nina Cooper, Bailey, Elizabeth and Mathew James Butler, Erin and Ryan Walters; sister, Bonnie Oyer (Steve); brother, David Butler.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VCU School of Dentistry, Periodontics Current Fund, in care of the MCV Foundation, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, or at http://www.support.vcu.edu/give/MCVF. Donations may also be made to Bon Secours Hospice online at bsvaf.org/supporthospice or by mail at Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundations, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd floor, Richmond, Va. 23230.