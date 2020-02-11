Elsie Mae Thompson, 77, of West Fifth Street, Piketon, Ohio, passed Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Elsie was born June 9, 1942, in Buchanan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warren Newton Brewster and Mary Elizabeth (Conley) Brewster Holsinger. She was previously united in marriage to Raleigh Thompson.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Debra Newton and husband Bob and Tonya Hawk and husband Dave, grandchildren, Jeremiah Thompson and Mindy Gee, Jeri Kory and Rodney Anderson, Shane L. Wright and Candace Phillips, Derek Hawk, Brittany Bolin and husband Frank, Jaimie Newton and Robert Moore, Chris Wright and wife Briana, Jenny Pierce and Henry, Wayne A. Newton, Amy Robinson and husband Tony, great-grandchildren Bradley A. Thompson, Chase Newton, Mikayla Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Ryleigh Sabo, Kaylynn Sabo, Gage Bolin, Liam Bolin, Ruger Moore, Thomas Colvin and Shelby Leeth, Gavin Wright, Jo Wright, Kendall Wright and Ylexia Mellony Clark, sisters, Margaret Adams and Blanche Jones, brothers, Franklin Brewster and wife Linda and Paul A. Brewster, several nieces and nephews and special companions Snoopy and Cat Cat.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Bobbie Jo “BJ” Newton, great-grandchildren, Austin Thompson, Lucas Newton and Taylor Moore, brothers, Daniel Brewster, Jimmie Brewster and Charles Brewster, and special uncle, James I. Brewster.
Elsie was a homemaker, factory worker, cook for Schmitt’s Dairy Restaurant, Dietary Aide for Bristol Village, road worker for O.D.O.T., waitress for Plateau Truck Stop and bartender for the American Legion Merritt Post #142.
Calling hours will not be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio.