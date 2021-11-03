Juanita Vulgamore

Portsmouth - Juanita Eulene Vulgamore, 89, of Rosemount Road, Portsmouth, Ohio, passed 12:20 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio.
Juanita was born on February 20, 1932 in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eugene Huston Warnock and Beulah (Shoemaker) Warnock Newman. On November 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Steven Nelson Vulgamore, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Rocky (Carolyn) Vulgamore, daughter, Kobi (Randy) Spradlin, five grandchildren, Justin (Bridget) Spradlin, Tyler (Portia) Spradlin, Nikki Spradlin, Jessica Lee Vulgamore and Taylor Michaela Vulgamore, six great-grandchildren, Scarlett Spradlin, Blair Spradlin, Kent Spradlin, Sienna Spradlin, Quinn Spradlin, and Paige Spradlin, a brother, Jackie (Betty) Warnock, and sister, Kathy Burnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Beulah Jean Himrod.
Juanita was a member of Valley United Methodist Church, Portsmouth and a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home, Piketon, with Rev. Pete Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
