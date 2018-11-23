Geneva Annette Zimmerman, 80, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at Adena Pike Medical Center Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
She was born Geneva Johnson, daughter of Ted and Mattie (Dean) Johnson, on April 14, 1938, in Phoenix, Arizona, and moved to Ohio in 1955. She was united in marriage to Clarence Zimmerman on April 27, 1956, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her four daughters, Patricia Schilling and husband Tex, Brenda Jones and husband Jerry, both of Beaver, Berniece Kinzer of Piketon, and Diana Eanes and husband David of Jackson, Ohio, five grandchildren, Chris Jones, Jason Stulley, Ashley Hawk and husband Chris, Amanda Moore, and Paul Shilling, and four great-grandchildren, Bridget, Adriana, and Colin Moore and Jordan Perry.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandchild, Joshua Andrew DeWitt.
Geneva was mostly a stay at home homemaker and she Attended Bethel Hill CCCU and Yankee Hill Community Church.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, with Pastor Mike Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon.
Friends may call at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.