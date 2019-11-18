Cecilia Ann Hoffman, 80, of Waverly, Ohio, was born October 31, 1939, and passed away on November 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Agnes M. Edleman Hoffman. Surviving is a brother, Lawrence Hoffman of Waverly and many nieces and nephews throughout the United States. In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by brothers, Francis “Toot” Hoffman, Robert S. Hoffman, Charles “Huff” Hoffman and Joseph Hoffman and her sisters Katherine Webb, Margaret Workman, Florence Marie Hoffman and her twin sister, Cornelia Hoffman.
Cecilia worked and retired from the FBI in Washington D.C. with 50 years of service. While working she lived in Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. After retiring she returned to Waverly. She was also a 1957 graduate of Waverly High School.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., November 20, 2019, at St. Mary Queen of the Missions Church, Waverly, with Father Beal officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street.