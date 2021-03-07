Sonya Swain

Waverly - Sonya Jo Swain, 47, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 4, 1973 in Chillicothe, Ohio daughter of Phil Sager and Connie Gowen Powell both of Waverly. On December 2, 2005 Sonya was united in marriage to Rick Swain who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Courtney Vollborn and husband Luke of Gallipolis, Ohio and Lauren Streitenberger of Waverly; three sons, Dylan Streitenberger, Trey Swain and Colby Swain all of Waverly; four grandchildren, Bryceton, Colton, Hudson and Emmalee; two sisters, Sandra Smith of Fort Myers, Florida and Tami Tackett of Pine Island, Florida; a brother, J C Powell of Little Rock, Arkansas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Carla Swain and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sonya was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and her niece Brittany Pratt.
Sonya was the owner of Bronze and Beautiful and Treasured Images in Waverly.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at New Covenant CCCU in Waverly with Matt Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers Sonya's family is requesting donations be made to YMCA, 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Arrangements are under the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
