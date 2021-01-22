David Wayne Harmon, age 52, of Piketon, Ohio, died Wednesday January 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1968 in Oak Hill, Ohio, a son of the late Mason Stanley Harmon Sr. and Martha Ellen Fetty Harmon. He was united in marriage November 7, 1987 to his wife, Melissa Lynn Moore Harmon, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, David Wayne (Brittany) Harmon II of Latham, Ohio and Joshua Dillon Harmon of Piketon, Ohio, four grandchildren, Harold Mathon Long, Rachael Lynn Harmon, Paige Marie Harmon, and David Wayne Harmon III, two brothers, Steve Dean (Treva) Harmon of Beaver, Ohio and Dana Lee (Angie) Harmon of Waverly, Ohio, one sister, Diana Marie (Jeff) Sagraves of Waverly, Ohio, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garrett and Louise Moore of Piketon, Ohio, three sisters-in-law, Susan Harmon of Chillicothe, Ohio, Brenda Moore Councillor of Piketon, Ohio, and Joyce (Andy) Moore Poole of Lake City, Florida, one brother-in-law, Garrett (Anita Pace) Moore of Minford, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mason Stanley Harmon Jr. and a brother-in-law, Jim Councillor.
David loved spending time with his grandchildren and being with his family. He enjoyed joking, laughing, and having fun, and he had a way with words that could bring everyone to smiles and laughter. He also enjoyed fishing and attending flea markets in his spare time.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday January 25, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Evangelist Matt Leslie and Pastor Denny Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.