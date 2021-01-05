Glenna Mae Cross (Walls) 73 of Bellevue, Michigan passed away on December 31st 2020 after an extended illness. Glenna was born in Idaho, Ohio on December 5th 1947. She is preceeded in death by her parents Glen and Nellie Walls. Glenna married her husband Richard Elmer Cross on March 15 1971 at Mount Holy Church of Waverly Ohio. She is survived by her husband Richard Cross of Bellevue Michigan. Her children Richard and Jason Cross of Bellevue Michigan. Granddaughter Emily (Nicholas) Syck of Charlotte, Michigan. Great grandchildren Jayce and Alivia Syck of Charlotte Michigan. Siblings Wilma Schreck, Sharon Layne, Dixie Leeth, Jerry Walls, Gary Walls, Steve Walls and Rick Walls. Services will be held in Idaho Ohio.