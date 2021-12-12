Patricia Conkel

Waverly - Patricia (Patty) Ann Conkel, 86, of Waverly, went to be with her Lord on December 4, 2021. Patty passed away peacefully at a care facility in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Patty was born July 10, 1935 to Cecil and Edith Roffe. She had two brothers, Roger and David Roffe. Patty attended school in Minford, Ohio.
Patty's father-in-law, Rev. Marion Conkel, was the pastor at Harrison Mills Church of Christ in Christian Union in Minford, where she met her future husband, Fred, and they later were married. They married on August 15, 1954 and were able to celebrate almost 44 years of marriage.
She worked as the secretary to the principal of Waverly High School and later worked in the superintendent's office of Waverly City Schools.
She loved to travel and seek adventures! Fred was in the Air National Guard and Patty was able to travel with him for his tour of duty to Germany during the Berlin crisis where they toured Europe while he was deployed. They were also able to travel all over the U.S., including Alaska, and Canada. Patty would light up as she recalled her adventures and loved to share her stories. Some of her favorite trips were to the beach with family and more recently her bus trips with seniors.
She also enjoyed the simple things of life, like walks on her farm, camping, and watching wildlife. Patty loved animals, especially her pet dogs and cats she had over the years. She had a great sense of humor and normally had a twinkle in her eyes.
She grew up in the church and God was the most important thing in her life. She and Fred became long time members of the Omega Church of Christ in Christian Union. Patty loved to serve God and the church by keeping the financial records and singing for services.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Jones (David) and nephew, Brent Jones (Sarah) and great-niece and great-nephew, Katie and Cameron Jones.
Patty is predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred Conkel, parents Cecil and Edith Roffe, her brothers - Roger and David Roffe and niece, Amber Jones-Reed.
The service will be at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly on Sunday, December 12, at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
