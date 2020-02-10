Jessie Louise Reno Davis, 87, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Piketon Nursing Center. She was born in Camp Creek Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Eli Enos and Arbannah Belle Jones Reno. In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by three sons, Paul Gail McAllister and twins Neal Wayne and George Dewey McAllister, four brothers, Ottie Wayne Reno, Eli Talmage Reno, Arizona Wade Reno and Gene Franklin Reno and three sisters, Marjorie Ann Reno Roberts Roosa Skaggs, Monica Ruth Reno Kirk and Betty Jane Reno.
She is survived by nieces and nephews; two grandchildren, Brandon McAllister and Jana McAllister in Florence, South Carolina; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jessie loved little children, animals and the elderly. Her hobbies included giving and she was a talented cook. She retired as an elementary school teacher at Jasper Elemetary.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. at Smith Hill Cemetery in Piketon.