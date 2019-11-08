Robin Marie Hilton

Robin Marie Hilton, 51, of Woods Hollow Road, Chillicothe, passed Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home.

Robin was born September 24, 1968, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of James Paul Tackett and Gloria (Gee) Tackett. On April 5, 1986, she was united in marriage to Scott Allen Hilton, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Jeremy “Mo” (Kristen) Hilton, Justin “Yum” (Brooke) Hilton and Web (Kayla) Hilton, five grandchildren, Gabriel Hilton, Arianna Hilton, Dawson Hilton, Brilee Hilton and Joanna Marie Hilton, three sisters, Sandy McCartney, Sharon (Scotty) Hilton and Gail Tackett, and brother, James (Patty) Tackett.

Robin was a cook for the Waverly School Systems.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Scott Kohn officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019.

