Charles Carter, Jr., 79, of Sunset Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 2:14 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 28, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Carter, Sr. and Gladys M. (Derifield) Carter. On October 17, 1964 he was united in marriage to Barbara Jane (Gibson) Carter, who preceded him in death on May 28, 2020.
Surviving are his son, Michael Brian Carter and wife Jackie, a granddaughter, Lauren Beth Carter, and a sister, Mary Lou Stovall.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired schoolteacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, Brian Scott Carter.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services. Graveside Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family.