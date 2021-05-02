Edwin Roberts

Waverly - Edwin Enos Roberts, 61, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born September 20, 1959 in Lima, Ohio, son of the late Richard "Dick" Roberts and Joanne Lindman Roberts. On June 7, 1997 Edwin was united in marriage to Rhonda Manbeavers Roberts who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Heather Mossbarger of Waverly; three sons, Jason Roberts of St. Mary's, Ohio, Justin Roberts of Lancaster, Ohio and Chris Roberts of Waverly, Ohio; three grandchildren, Erik Mossbarger of Piketon, Ohio, Jailyn Keeton of Waverly and Jordan Roberts of Lima, Ohio; two brothers, Steve Roberts of New York and Greg Roberts of Spencerville, Ohio; four sisters, Cheryl Roberts of Lima, Ohio, Deb Kratzenberg of Plain City, Ohio, Judy Hyat of Celina, Ohio and Terry England of Spencerville, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Roberts.
Edwin was a computer programmer, a member of Masonic Lodge Orient #321, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
